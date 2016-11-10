WANDERERS GAME A MUST-WIN - ‘CHOCCO’

MBABANE – Mbabane Highlanders skipper Xolani ‘Chocco’ Sibandze declared that a win against Manzini Wanderers would be a major boost.



The ‘Black Bull’ will lock horns with the maroon and white ensemble on Sunday in an exciting league clash. The captain said the Wanderers game was a mandatory win.



“We have been losing games but on Sunday we need to win at all costs. It will not be an easy game as they have been on form lately. We, on the other hand, have not been doing well since the start of the season and a win against a team of Wanderers’ calibre will bring confidence among the fans, technical bench and the MC.The stakes are high for us and we need the three points more than they do. We have an injury- free squad and I believe that we will put a brave fight on match day,” Sibandze said.



Meanwhile, Weslians captain Lwazi ‘Shana’ Maziya said they were also looking at annexing the maximum points against the ‘Bull’. “Highlanders are like a wounded lion and we respect them as one of the big teams in the league but we need the three points. We will do everything to win this game.



“The preparations are going well at training and the spirit is high ahead of this game. We urge our supporters to come in numbers and paint the stadium in our colours,” said Maziya.