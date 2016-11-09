MKHULISI FACES SIX-MONTH BAN

MBABANE – As exclusively reported yesterday, elite league rookies Tambuti FC’s keeper Thokozani Mkhulisi is in hot water for allegedly punching a referee, Phinda Ndzimandze.



Mkhulisi and his club have been formally charged.

Two charges, based on Article 7 (1) (b) and (f) amounting to fines of up to E55 000 if found guilty by the Disciplinary Committee this week, is what the incident has brought them. Mkhulisi faces a further three to six months suspension according to the Football Association (FA) constitution. Interestingly, the crucial match officials’ reports, privileged sources said, suggest the matter started inside the field of play after they lost 3-1 to Manzini Wanderers last Wednesday at Mavuso Sports Centre.



“Just as referees waited to see both sets of players out of the pitch by the centre circle, one Tambuti foreign player was talking to his fellow foreign players at Wanderers and when called by his teammates, the response from the rival side was that they were still talking to him and that’s when Mkhulisi used insulting language directed at Wanderers players.



“Due to the fact that Wanderers players did not hear him, the referees decided against a red card with the intention to address him in the dressing room but he argued with them saying they always wanted to be heard as referees when they do not hear what they say as players. The assistant referee, Phinda Ndzimandze, got punched after asking if he ever wanted anything and never got a response,” said a source close to the matter.

This has got Mkhulisi charged and faces a minimum fine of not less than E15 000 and a maximum E30 000 plus suspension not less than three months and no more than six months according to the MTN Premier League’s Rules and Regulations’ Article 7 (1) (b) and the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) which allow the DC to suspend him.