NATIONAL U-20 HOST LESOTHO IN COSAFA PREPARATIONS

MBABANE – To intensify their preparations for the COSAFA Under-20 side Championships, the national Under-20 will host Lesotho in two international friendly matches.



The friendly games will be played on Saturday and Sunday at Somhlolo National Stadium. The COSAFA Under-20 Championships start from December 7 to the 16th in the Northern Province, South Africa. National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) Marketing and Communications officer Muzi Radebe said the games would be played ahead of the MTN Premier League games on both days.

The kick-off on Saturday is at 2pm and it will be followed by the MTN League games and on Sunday it will start at 10am to also give way to the PLS games.

“Since there will be the MTN Premier League matches after these international matches, fans will be expected to pay fees as directed by the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS),” Radebe said.