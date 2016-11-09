AUDIT ALL SIHLANGU ALLOCATIONS - NGOMA

LOBAMBA – Senate President Ngomuyayona Gamedze has demanded to know if funds pumped into the country’s national team, Sihlangu Semnikati, were accounted for.



Gamedze was making a submission during the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs Portfolio Committee session at Senate yesterday. He mentioned that he was concerned that the nation was not afforded the opportunity to know what mechanisms the ministry had to ensure that all monies pumped into sports were accounted for.

“Has the national team become a parastatal? We read that there is money given to the national team so we want to know kutsi itsatfwa ngubani, ayisebentise njani? There are funds that are pumped in by FIFA so we need to know if there is accountability in utisilising it,” the acting Senate president said.



He emphasised that he was focusing the concerns to the minister since he was a politician and did not want outsiders to say a thing. “We want him as a politician to account. We know that there are people who are used to meddling in such issues yet they are not politicians,” Gamedze said. When talking about other sport disciplines, Gamedze singled out Dr Futhi, who he said had done a lot in promoting and developing cycling in the country.