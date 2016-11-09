SENATORS NOW FED UP WITH SPORTS BILL DELAY



LOBAMBA – When people meet on different occasions and one and the same issue is discussed, they tend to get bored.



This is the case with senators, who have made it known that they are now tired of being told one and the same story whenever they ask about the Sports Bill.



During a sitting of the Portfolio Committee of the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs yesterday, almost all the members made the submission that almost all ministers they had worked with always came with one and the same response whenever asked to explain on the issue.

So serious was the topic that Senator Bomber Mthethwa, the long-serving FA President, even decried that the current Minister, David ‘Cruiser’ Ngcamphalala, was the ninth one he had worked with but still the Sports Bill was not available.



“Why are we made to sing one and the same thing about this issue? I am raising this because I know that all sports associations in the country worked hard and made inputs on it but all ministers under this portfolio come with the same excuse that it is with the AG’s office,” Mthethwa said.

He mentioned that the fact that the Bill was still not available, meant that senators were wasting their time by just raising the issue at Senate and nothing was done.



Also raising the issue was acting Senate President Ngomuyayona Gamedze, who mentioned that the Bill was important in that it would assist the ministry in forging important deals with the private sector to improve sports in the country.



“Even the last minister said the Sports Policy was with Cabinet, for how long are you going to be giving us the same excuse?” he asked.

Gamedze highlighted that there was a need for government to see to it that some of the major companies operating locally pumped money into sports as was the case in neighbouring South Africa.