‘BUFFS’ ‘NYANDORO’, UGOCHUKWU NABBED BY CARDS

MBABANE – Young Buffaloes will be deprived of captain Nkosing’phile ‘Nyandoro’ Tsabedze when they face Manzini Sea Birds on Saturday.



The former Sihlangu midfield hard man has been nabbed by the notorious yellow card rule alongside Nigerian striker Ugochuckwu Ohakwe of Tambuti. Buffaloes take the short trip to Mavuso Sports Centre to visit Sea Birds while Tambuti are preparing a date with on song Green Mamba at the Somhlolo National Stadium on the same day.



Also to miss the weekend batch of matches is Thembumenzi ‘Djemba’ Mayisela of Malanti Chiefs. The former Mbabane Highlanders will not play any part as the gold and black outfit visit fellow elite league side Bad Boys in an attempt to catch up with runaway MTN First Division log leaders Matsapha United.



Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) Chief Operations Officer (COO) Pat Vilakati confirmed the suspensions yesterday.

Meanwhile, Mbabane Swallows forward Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa has speared his way to the summit of the MTN scorers chart with seven goals after nine matches and breathing heavily on his neck on five goals apiece are Sanele Ngcamphalala (Young Buffaloes), Darren ‘Dazza’ Christie (Manzini Sundowns) and Mfan’fikile ‘Fash’ Ndzimandze (Moneni Pirates).



MTN Premier League

suspension:



Nkosing’phile Tsabedze

Young Buffaloes

Ugochukwu Ohakwe Tambuti FC



MTN First Division

suspension:

Thembumenzi Mayisela

Malanti Chiefs