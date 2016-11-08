MKHULISI CITED FOR PUNCHING REFEREE

MBABANE – Elite rookies Tambuti FC stand to be haunted by having only one keeper as their man Thokozani Mkhulisi has been accused of physically assaulting a referee and faces a maximum fine of E30 000.



On top of that, he could be suspended for no less than three months, according to the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) Constitution. This is if the PLS charges him and he is found guilty by the NFAS Disciplinary Committee.



Close sources to the incident that allegedly occurred on Wednesday night, after Tambuti lost 3-1 to Manzini Wanderers at Mavuso Sports Centre, said Mkhulisi attacked the assistant referee Phinda Ndzimandze in the tunnels on the ay back to the dressing rooms. “It happened in front of match officials and they certainly cited it in their reports,” said one of the sources.



Upon investigation, it was established that the incident has been cited in at least two crucial match officials’ reports – the Match Commissioner Enoch Nkambule and referee Thulani Sibandze, who were in charge on the night. It was even alleged that Mkhulisi hit his dressing room in a rush and returned with a knife still wanting to confront Ndzimandze.



However, no comment could be obtained from the two as their job prohibits them from media statements or leaking information.

“The punched referee was left stunned because when other officials tried to establish the reasons behind the incident, he claimed he had no idea, especially as the game played to the end without him and Mkhulisi ever having any signs of disagreement,” said another source.



charged



The club and its keeper stand to be charged under Article 7 (b) of the MTN Premier League Rules and Regulations which provides that; “Threatening by conduct or words to assault or attempt to assault a referee, PLS official, player, club official, marshal, supporter, fan, spectator – a minimum fine of E10 000 and a maximum fine of E30 000. In addition, the offending club shall be ordered to compensate the victim for any financial loss incurred due to the assault by the DC.’