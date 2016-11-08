E2M RIGHTS DEAL: FIRST LIVE BROADCAST FAILS

MBABANE – After the first-of-its-kind television rights sale between Swazi TV and the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) was launched last Friday, the first live broadcast, set for Somhlolo National Stadium, did not materialise.



The match between Young Buffaloes and Manzini Wanderers, which ended 1-all, was the pick of the week for the station’s first live airing of the PLS games, the MTN League in particular for now as the only ongoing tournament.



However, no immediate comment could be obtained from the station but PLS COO Pat Vilakati said he was aware of the failed broadcast.

“My office has no official report from the station but the chairman may have been contacted. I only heard one of their staffers on radio saying they experienced technical problems and could not continue with the live airing of the game,” he said.



The television crew was at the stadium with its Outside Broadcast Unit vehicle and set up their equipment using a generator as there was a power problem at the stadium that left media personnel stranded as they had hoped to use their gadgets for writing and sending articles.

However, their mission failed due to the technical problems as power was not an issue for them.



The station purchased broadcast rights for E2m from the PLS, money that will be shared by the 12-member clubs at the elite level, the big three being Mbabane Highlanders, Manzini Wanderers and Mbabane Swallows who are set to benefit most as crowd-pullers.