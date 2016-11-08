MATSAPHA ASST COACH JOINS ZIM WARRIORS

MBABANE – Unstoppable Matsapha United will be without their assistant coach Saul Chamunika who has been appointed assistant coach of Zimbabwe national team.



He left the country yesterday to join his national team as they will be playing against Tanzania. The MTN National First Division League side are likely to be without Chamunika in January as Zimbabwe will be playing in the AFCON 2017 in Gabon.



Matsapha United Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Celucolo ‘Dino’ Dlamini said they allowed their coach to attend the national duties without a doubt as they want to see him grow. Chaminuka joined Matsapha United a month ago and he is assistant to Mathews ‘Chaka Chaka’ Mandlazi.

“We arel proud to have a coach of his calibre. He is respected at his home country, Zimbabwe, and the experience he will get from his national team wil also boost our performance. He will come back and share that experience with us,” Dlamini said.



A requesting letter from the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZFA) stated that the coach will be released after November 14 when the FIFA week ends.

Matsapha United are at the summit of the league table with 25 points while Malanti chiefs are second with 19 points. They are yet to lose a game after nine games in the National First Division.

Despite this being a FIFA week, the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) will continue with the domestic league games as the national team, Sihlangu, is frozen until next year.

While national teams would be campaigning in friendly games and 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, coach-less Sihlangu will be out of action.