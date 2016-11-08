SJA’S OVER E500 000 BUDGET FOR ST JOSEPH’S



MBABANE – There has been a dawn of a new era at St Joseph’s School for the visually impaired, as over E500 000 will be invested for a judo programme.



The Swaziland Judo Association (SJA) has set up a judo club for the visually impaired pupils at the school, and the project will cost a total of E504 000. SJA Secretary General Tertius Esterhuyzen was at the school last week to launch the event, alongside respected judo coach Stompie Matthyser, who will provide technical assistance on the programme.



“This is part of our association’s goal to spread its wings across all types of people. The project is the first for Special Olympics sports, and we are having about 250 judo artists from the school,” Esterhuyzen said.



The association will spend E5 000 monthly on the coach’s salary for the programme and about E48 000 for travelling costs. They have set aside E228 000 for judo outfits and E168 000 for judo mats.



“The project starts in January next year and we want to promote judo for those with disabilities so that we can have a team for the Special Olympics. The first grading could be after three months and we are bringing a high profile coach in Stompie, who has been a coach for South Africa’s judo team,” he said. He said the reception at the school has been good. Esterhuyzen said the association was open to companies and individuals who would want to assist. He said they could contact him at 7604 2831.