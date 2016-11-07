‘BIRDS’ ON CLOUD NINE

BY BHEKISISA MAGONGO



Tambuti..................................(0) 0

Swallows................................(2) 3

Tony 35th, Sikhali 40th, Wonder 48th



LOBAMBA – It is now as predictable as day following night.



Make that Mbabane Swallows winning the MTN League this season. The capital city giants are figuratively and literally in their own league.

Yesterday, against Tambuti FC, the club recorded their ninth consecutive victory, it could have been 10 had their midweek match against Red Lions not been abandoned following faulty lighting system at Somhlolo National Stadium.



They have turned the Mecca of Swazi football into their fortress, having earned eight of their nine victories at the venue. They did not need even DRC anchorman Pappy Tshitshimbi, who sat out the tie with injury, to win yesterday.



The uncrowned first round champions have opened an unassailable 10-point gap from second-placed Young Buffaloes who were held 1-all by third-placed Manzini Wanderers yesterday in an earlier clash at the same venue.

However, despite the defeat, the Lubombo-based ensemble should be credited for putting up a good performance. In fact, they resisted for about half an hour until one Sanele Mngomezulu, in a moment of madness, handled a harmless highball at six yards for a needless spotkick. Skipper Tony Tsabedze beat Thokozani Mkhulisi with a hard and low strike.



It was inevitable thereafter that the resistance might have ended. And like the Marie biscuit dunked in very hot coffee, they crumbled.

Swallows started finding their footing in midfield with Tony, Wonder, Pupu and Njabulo combining well.



Wonder Nhleko floated a cross into the opposition danger area from a one two with Pupu which Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa met with a glancing header that beat Mkhulisi in goals five minutes before the recess. Tambuti had their own share of moments in the game, the difference was that they lacked the killer instinct in the final third.



Their only shot on target came seven minutes before the recess, when Oguchukwu, who surprisingly started on the bench, tested Nkomishi with a rasping shot inside the box, which the Sihlangu goalminder parried to safety. ... continues on Page 47