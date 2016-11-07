WANDERERS SHARE SPOILS





Buffaloes......................................1

Phiwa 27th

Wanderers...................................1

Lwazi 74th



LOBAMBA – After trailing a 10-man Young Buffaloes in the first half, Manzini Wanderers were a revamped side in the second half as they fought to a 1-all draw in a not-so-exciting MTN League match at Somhlolo National Stadium.



Buffaloes had striker Nhlanhla ‘Mshengu’ Kunene shown a straight red after a cruel tackle on Wanderers’ midfielder Sifiso Matse in the 21st minute.



Buffaloes had been dominant from the onset as Wanderers chased shadows like headless chickens they never threatened at all, lacking the firepower they have when Aladeon Kola is on the pitch but was suspended for this clash.

After the red, things were expected to get better for the hub giants but Buffaloes continued to rule and it was no surprise when striker Phiwa Dlamini rose high to nod home a Linda Tsabedze cross from the right wing.



He was on target again in the last 10 minutes of the first half but was caught off side and his goal did not count. Buffaloes could have gone ahead even earlier but a workaholic Sandile Gamedze was inches of the mark with the keeper at sea in the 13th.

However, the second half was evenly balanced as Wanderers came with a plan to stop the roving Phiwa who was very tough to handle for the defenders. This time, it was Buffaloes on the defensive especially after captain Lwazi ‘Shana’Maziya headed in from the near post a well taken Tawana Chikore corner in the 74th.



It was after this goal that Wanderers rose to the occasion but their efforts were all in vain as keeper Nhlanhla Gwebu proved his class and dealt with them superbly while his side had a couple of counter attacks but could also not grab the winner until the final whistle from referee Mbongiseni Fakudze was sounded.

Buffaloes remain on second with 14 points while Wanderers are now third on 13 points.