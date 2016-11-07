‘BULL’ ONE BETTER THAN LEOPARD



Highlanders.....................................1

Simanga 79th

Leopard...........................................0



LOBAMBA – As the Esibayeni Lodge Under-17 League resumed again on Saturday, Mbabane Highlanders scored late to serve Royal Leopard with cold dish at the Somhlolo National Stadium to jump to third in the table.



Unlike their seniors, Highlanders were relentless especially in the second half but wayward shooting was their major let-down while the goalkeeping in both ends was spot on. However, Leopard’s keeper Sisekelo Maseko was finally beaten in the 79th by striker Simanga Dlamini with a powerful curled shot at the edge of the six yard box.



Two minutes later, Maseko nearly found the equaliser for his team when his 50yards free kick was punched out for a corner by the Highlanders keeper Kwanele Nkambule. This was his second attempt as the first was parried back into play cleared by the defence in the first half.



With a game in hand, Highlanders were under pressure to get the maximum points and could have made it 2-0 in the 86th but Simanga miscued a gilt-edged chance making it easy for the keeper to block back into play.

However, it became clear that there would be no more goals in the match but both sides gave it their all until the final whistle. The win saw Highlanders leapfrog Leopard on position six to third on eight points after four games but after yesterday’s results they were down to fifth.