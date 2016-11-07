RECORD 54 BOXERS AT MATSAPHA CLUB TOURNEY

(At Esibayeni Lodge)



MATSAPHA – Saturday’s Matsapha Boxing Club saw a record 54 pugilists exchange blows in 23 bouts at Esibayeni Lodge.



The handful of boxing lovers were kept captivated the whole day long from the lunch time first bout until the main fight between Zone VI 2008 gold medal winner Thabiso Dlamini and national team boxer Sifiso ‘Omo’ Ngwenya of Ingwe, the Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force (USDF) Club.



Vincent Sihlongonyane of Matsapha Club said the attendance was encouraging especially with 16 bouts coming from cadets, juniors and youth boxers.

Seven bouts were from elite pugilists.



Matsapha Club coach Fanana ‘Tyson’ Dlamini said they appreciate the space offered by Esibayeni Lodge to stage the event and invited other companies to help revive what was once the country’s elite sport.