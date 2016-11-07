CORRECTIONAL CHAMPS!

Correctional..............................30

MANZINI – Correctional teams completed a double over Royal Swaziland Police (RSP) to clinch the inaugural Swaziland Netball Championship.



Following an eventful two-day tournament featuring guests from Pretoria, Mighty Stars, the usual suspects met in the decider at Mavuso Sports Centre yesterday.



Eyes were on RSP ladies as they needed to avenge the league title loss to their rivals in the past year, but Correctional survived a scare to cruise to a 30-27 win yesterday.

Correctional had set the tone for a flawless outing as they were first to score but the teams were tied 7-all after the opening period.



Correctional, parading player of the tournament, Abigal Simelane, started to run the show from half-time and were 23-19 up after the third quarter.

RSP, who have an equally forceful attack led by Ncamisile Dlamini, were in the ascendancy in the deciding period but could not match their opposition’s tally, who claimed the gigantic trophy.

The Correctional men team also claimed gold following an eventful final, winning 22-16.



The tournament was sponsored by Mr Matata to a tune of E15 000. Other partners were Buy ‘n’ Save Spar and Movie Zone Cinemas.