SWAZI TV, PLS STRIKE E2 MILLION RIGHTS DEAL

MBABANE – ‘Teams will soon run themselves than depending on individuals as directors – just watch the space as we’ll be launching something soon’ were the words by Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) Chairman Victor ‘Maradona’ Gamedze on Monday afternoon.



Gamedze said those words during a press conference in which they lent estranged giant club Mbabane Highlanders E300 000 as a loan. Four days later (yesterday), a milestone E2 million television rights was launched at the Rambla’s Restaurant between the PLS and Swazi TV.



“We’re here to launch our partnership with Swazi TV but they are well placed to explain everything first,” said Gamedze in his introductory remarks before handing over to the national television broadcaster’s Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vusigama Khumalo, who was in the company of their Legal Advisor Thulani Makhubu and Acting Marketing Manager Lucky Gamedze.



In his remarks for the first ever television rights deal to be bought from PLS by the station, Khumalo said; “The PLS and STVA are here to sign a broadcast rights partnership that will enable us to own all rights pertaining to screening of PLS games and not just the MTN League but all tournaments. The deal that will see us broadcast almost all the games after adding equipment, is worth E2 million per season.”



He said they did screen some of the games before even last season but it was not every game yet now they were well equipped to even show improved picture and sound quality. He said it would not end with showing the games locally but they also wanted the local stars marketed even in neighbouring South Africa.



“We’re still working on having our channel watched even beyond our borders so our football and players are known even outside of the country. Anybody wanting the PLS games on TV will talk to us first as we have sole rights to broadcast,” he said as a question to what happens to Channel Swazi was posed.