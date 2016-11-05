FOOTBALL WANTS DICTATORS – VICTOR

MATSAPHA – In a word of advice to newly-established side Matsapha United co-directors Victor Malambe and Sipho Shongwe, PLS Chairman Victor Gamedze said there is no democracy in football.



He said football decisions are taken over the phone and that meetings were just a formality. Gamedze was speaking at the official launch of First Division outfit Matsapha United at Esibayeni Lodge, on Thursday evening. He warned of having wider structures in teams that caused instability.

“At Swallows there are no elections but we respect our fans as we have our own way of understanding. Such relationship is built over years. Our fans trust us but there must be an element of dictatorship. We have a small structure. I have been working with the same management for 13 years and have won 16 trophies.



“In football leadership you do not seek supporters’ advice and you have to be a dictator. Consulting with many people causes instability and it helps to be a dictator. In the case of a team’s bigger structures, gossiping and back biting is fermented because people want to be seen to be doing something and remain relevant to those in power,” Gamedze said.



He warned that those who have been given posts in the Management Committee (MC) must not change camps and make the Matsapha project a success. He said as the PLS chairman, his duty was to guide and that it is essential for Malambe and Shongwe to understand exactly why they are in football.



“Football is a calling and there is no financial gain. The issue of Matsapha was discussed at length by the FA executive and the lasting solution was to rope them in as they were going to add value to the PLS. Value to us is having teams with fans. Over the years, we’ve had teams winning but failed to commercialise their brands in as far as gunning for fan base is concerned. That is exactly what Matsapha is doing and they are warmly welcomed,” he said.