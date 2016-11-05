SBIS’ PROS BAN RUMOUR TO US - PLS

MBABANE – Speaking for the first time since elite teams’ PROs were banned from national radio SBIS’ Sport Show last month, the PLS has described it all as a rumour to the organisation.



During the organisation’s television rights launch deal yesterday at Rambla’s Restaurant just outside the capital city centre, Gamedze was questioned about their view to the ban of PROs from national radio.



In response, he said; “Radio will soon come on board as we expect increased radio stations next year so we’ll see rights to anyone even SBIS. Right now we’re blank about their ban on PROs. To us it is all a rumour as not one person can wake up and decide PROs are banned without involving other stakeholders.”



He continued; “It shouldn’t be like SBIS is doing us a favour because that’s not the case. We can also decide that our games cannot be broadcast in SBIS but because we also respect the people of Swaziland we can’t just decide by ourselves.”

He said people can go all over the world and research who should be paying who between them and SBIS and they will know broadcast rights are sold.



“Not long ago people were talking about PLS giving grants to teams if they were voted in as chairman but where is the money from? They don’t even know how much the PLS has in its coffers or how we make our money. Money is from TV and radio broadcast rights so even SBIS will have to buy next year or accept competition,” Gamedze elaborated.