FLAG, ELVIS IN E6 000 TIBU INVESTMENTS SHOWDOWN

MBABANE – The country’s most decorated pool player Flag Nxumalo will face Elvis Van Aardt in tomorrow morning’s final of the E6 000 Tibu Investments Singles tournament.



The duo will take to The George Hotel table at 9am to determine who walks away E1 000 richer. Flag beat Prince Sibeko 5-2 in the semi-finals while Elvis proved rather too good for youthful Eddie Mkhonta.



The two are already anticipating a tight contested final between them.

“I’m ready to take on a very successful player like Flag. He is a good attack-minded man on the table and best in choosing the best balls.



Player



His disadvantage, however, is when he misses after breaking and being the technical good player I am, I can capitalise on that,” Elvis said.

Flag said this was the final he had been waiting for.

Having played over 50 finals in his glittering career, the man commonly known as ‘Mjeka’ will be gunning for his 38th gold medal.