‘RUBBER’ GRABS HIS 2 VEHICLES

MBABANE – Resigned Mbabane Highlanders boss Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane has taken back two of his cars used for team activities.



The cars are an Iveco mini bus, used to ferry players to training and games, and a Mazda sedan that was used by coaches.

Simelane has since seized the property which he said was registered under his company, BPL Telecommunications.



He said he had allowed the team to use the cars in the interim as they stabilised following his quitting as managing director last week Wednesday.

Simelane walked out of the team three years into his five-year contract with the patrons for safety reasons after he was attacked by a section of the supporters following a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Royal Leopard a fortnight ago. Simelane had to be whisked out of Somhlolo National Stadium in a police casspir.



“The cars are registered under my company and as we speak, they are back with me after allowing the team to use them during the transition period,” he said. The previous management has also delivered few of the team’s equipment that includes kits to the current Management Committee (MC) led by David Litchfield. Litchfield said the handover process had not yet been completed but as a team, they would not demand the cars if they were indeed registered under his name.



“Currently, there are no finer details on assets that belong to the team or Simelane but if that property is registered with the team, we will engage Simelane,” Litchfield said.

Simelane went on to rubbish unconfirmed reports he offered players new improved contracts on the eve of his resignation last Tuesday.