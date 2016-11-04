HIGHLANDERS MC PAYS TRIBUTE TO PLS, ‘RUBBER’

MBABANE – The newly installed Mbabane Highlanders Management (MC) has paid glowing tribute to the PLS and former boss Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane.



The Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) on Monday injected E300 000 to the ‘Black Bull’ to help stabilise the team. MC Chairman David Litchfield said they appreciate Simelane’s job and sacrifices from helping the team regain elite status and finishing second in last season’s MTN league standings.

“We will also be making a big mistake by not thanking the PLS for their help which I believe is unprecedented,” he said.



Highlanders are preparing to face Green Mamba on Saturday, their first game back since the fateful Sunday of October 23 where supporters bayed for Simelane’s blood following a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Royal Leopard.

Since, the ‘Black Bull’ has had matches against Moneni Pirates and Manzini Sea Birds postponed as they brought their house in order.