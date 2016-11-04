USDF FACE SA STARS IN OPENER

MBABANE – The country’s sides are fired up ahead of the inaugural Swaziland Netball Championship tomorrow.



The two-day tournament, featuring visiting Black Eagles and Mighty Stars from South Africa, will get underway at the OlympAfrica Sports Centre in Lobamba tomorrow at 8:30am. Both ladies and men teams are expected to take to the court in pursuit of silverware. Stars will play their opening game against Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force (USDF).



“Opening the games will be Netball President, Mandisa Sigudla. The first games will start at exactly 9am,” said Organising Committee Secretary Themba Dlamini.

“We’re still waiting for some more sponsors. Movie Zone Cinemas have given out six double tickets for the individual best performing players. Buy ‘n’ Save Spar has sponsored us with an outfit and drinks for the tournament,” said Dlamini.

Long time sponsor, Manzini Embroidery, according to Dlamini, also came on board.



“We’re waiting for the arrival of the South African teams pending their finalisation of passports, which are still with the home affairs departments,” disclosed Dlamini.



Heavyweights, Correctional and Royal Swaziland Police, are among notable sides that will be part of the festivities. They will also parade men netball teams.

The deciding games will be at the Mavuso Sports Centre on Sunday.