PIRATES GUILTY, FINED E45 000

MBABANE – Moneni Pirates’ joy of returning to the big stage has been short-lived as they have been slapped with a E45 000 fine for misconduct.



The Manzini-based ensemble appeared before the Thulani Sibandze-chaired National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) Disciplinary Committee at Sigwaca House in Mbabane last night facing up to three counts following a skirmish involving Tambuti coach, Alou Badara, on October 23. The charges were headlined by what was dubbed the manhandling of the Mali-born mentor by a section of the Pirates supporters after they were incited by an unnamed team coach.



Pirates, who were only implicated in the stadium representatives’ match report, were found guilty as charged and were ordered to pay the hefty fine. They had pleaded not guilty in all three counts.

The black and white ensemble could have paid E85 000 if they were ordered to pay the maximum fine for the charges.



“Moneni Pirates FC is hereby charged of contravening Article 7.1 (d) of the MTN Premier League Rules and Regulations in that on the 23rd of October 2016 at Mavuso Sports Centre, the team’s coach used provocative gestures; unbecoming behaviour that incited fans to act in a manner that bring football into disrepute by manhandling Tambuti coach,” reads count two in part.



Pirates were represented by prominent lawyer Zakhele Dlamini who was accompanied by the team’s top official, Mbuso Maseko.

Meanwhile, Tambuti were also supposed to be dragged before the DC for almost similar charges but asked for a postponement to a later date.