MIDAS CITY SHOCK GREEN MAMBA

(At Somhlolo National Stadium)



Midas City…..…................… (1)1

Mncedisi 30th

Green Mamba……................ (0)0



LOBAMBA – Midas Mbabane City jumped to 11 MTN League points with just their second win of the season as they brushed aside Green Mamba last night at Somhlolo National Stadium.



The result means Green Mamba have gone for over three years failing to get a win over the Caleb Ngwenya charges since February 17, 2013, a 2-0 victory. Green Mamba, who are blowing hot and cold, conceded the only goal of the match on the half hour mark as Mncedisi Kunene rose the highest to steer home a Mthunzi Motsa corner.



The two sides have drawn four times in their last six league meetings and carried a win apiece heading to this clash.



City should have been 2-0 up seven minutes after the hour mark but a Linda Msibi strike from Simanga Shongwe’s cross on the right was ruled offside by assistant referee Sifiso Nxumalo on the near side.

Banele ‘Makonose’ Dlamini, the usually dependable defender, who was retained as target man by coach Herbet Maruwa, failed to rescue a point for the visiting Correctional Services side as he fumbled a Phumlani Ngwenya goal-bound shot with a minute to play.

The result see City leapfrog Green Mamba on the standings after nine matches.