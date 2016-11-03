TOP ARTIST FOR NKHABA SHUKUMA ON SATURDAY

MBABANE – The Swaziland National Sports and Recreation Council (SNSRC) has lined-up a top artist to entertain Shukuma participants on Saturday.



The SNSRC will be delivering the invigorating and stimulating concept at the Nkhaba Inkhundla. It looks like the concept has taken a completely new dimension, as the last Shukuma, which was held at Nkwene Inkhundla, also saw another top local artist Lodanda, of the Lodanda ne Malangeni fame, performing.



SNSRC Media Officer Dumisani Ntiwane assured yesterday that the people of Nkhaba and surrounding areas were in for a musical treat.

“I would rather we keep the name of the artist under wraps for now. It is meant to be a surprise but I can assure everyone that they are in for a free treat of Swazi music. We are working around the clock to keep on improving and to keep on making Shukuma bigger and better.



“As usual, we will also have a big surprise in store for the first 100 participants to register on the day. Mine is to encourage the people of Nkhaba and surrounding areas to make sure that they keep time so that they can be in line for our surprise. Only the first 100 participants will be entitled to the surprise,” Ntiwane said.



He disclosed that activities would start as early as 7:30am. Ntiwane urged parents to ensure that they also bring along their children.

“Children are an important element of any society. We always have games like children’s athletics to entertain them during the day. In fact, we will be bringing a host of fun games to accommodate everyone from adults to children,” Ntiwane said.