‘BULL’ BACK IN ACTION

MBABANE – Ultimately, Mbabane Highlanders will return to the field of play on Saturday.



Following two weeks of turmoil, order is finally prevailing at the capital city giants Highlanders, will co-host with Moneni Pirates to welcome Green Mamba and Manzini Sundowns, respectively, at Somhlolo National Stadium.

The black and white giants have had their past two consecutive MTN League matches against Moneni Pirates and Manzini Sea Birds postponed following the resignation of Managing Director Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane and finalisation of the handover process.



“We’re back at training at the SOS Sports Ground for now after abandoning Mhlambanyatsi Club. We’ll be looking for an alternative venue if we don’t tie a deal with SOS, otherwise we’re getting ready for the weekend game,” David Litchfield, who is the club’s new Management Committee Chairman, said.



He said they were running around trying to bring stability in the team and after being able to get the players to training, there was light at the end of the tunnel. The new MC was announced on Monday evening by the patrons, headed by former Senator Isaac Shabangu, who took charge of the club until they found Simelane’s replacement. The Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) Chief Operations Officer (COO) Pat Vilakati released the weekend fixture yesterday.