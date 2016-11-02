PLS IS MESSIAH FOR ALL TEAMS – NFAS

MBABANE – Three years ago, Mbabane Highlanders was relegated but this time around it cannot happen with the football authorities folding their hands.



The PLS lent E300 000 to the director-less capital city giants. If the National Football Association (FA) CEO Frederick Mngomezulu’s comments are anything to go by, it would seem he concurs with the gesture to try and save the team and football as a whole.



“So long as no rules are broken, we’re okay with it. The PLS is one of eight affiliates we have but they’re autonomous and can independently deal with their member teams. We’ve read in newspapers about this but we also know they’ve helped other teams like Wanderers and Moneni, among others,” Mngomezulu said.



He said while reasons may not be the same, the PLS had the authority to deal with its members as they did in this latest case. “The PLS has not only helped Highlanders, but a lot of teams which we’ve read about in the newspapers. It’s their business and as the FA, we didn’t even know they had met and decided to do this because it’s their issue,” he said.



The PLS gave the money to Highlanders on Monday afternoon in a press conference attended by the full PLS Executive Committee led by its Chairman Victor ‘Maradona’ Gamedze and the club’s patrons as well as outgoing Managing Director Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane.