PLS CHARGE PIRATES, TAMBUTI, FACE E55 000 FINE EACH

MBABANE – MTN Premier League trio of Manzini Wanderers, Moneni Pirates and Tambuti FC are in hot soup for alleged misconduct.



The three teams have been charged by the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) for misconduct in MTN Premier League double header played at Mavuso Sports Centre a fortnight ago. The PLS may rake in E145 000 if they are all found guilty by the FA Disciplinary Committee (DC).



The duo of Moneni Pirates and Tambuti FC are facing two charges each and if found guilty, they will each pay E55 000 while the ‘Weslians’ are facing charges which carry up to E35 000 in fines.



Wanderers were playing against Red Lions in the Hub derby when they are alleged to have failed to adhere to match officials and used an unofficial entrance to the game.

Wanderers went on to win the game 2-1. Moneni Pirates officials were engaged in a heated argument with Tambuti FC coach Aloe Badara after the latter lost the match 1-2. PLS Chief Operations Officer (COO) Pat Vilakati confirmed yesterday and he said the teams would soon appear before the DC.