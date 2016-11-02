MATSAPHA UTD LAUNCH TOMORROW

MBABANE – There could not have been a better day than tomorrow to launch a new team that is unbeaten in eight games in the MTN National First Division – that is Matsapha United.



The timing befits the event as this is only their maiden season after taking RSSC United’s status and further coming up with a very strong and experienced team of players, a bulk of them from Mbabane Highlanders like Jimmoh Moses, Vusimuzi Zungu and Sabelo ‘Sawa’ Gamedze.



They also went on to sign former Manzini Wanderers veteran striker Sidumo Shongwe and Tambuti’s Fabrice Mopina among others.

“We will be having the official launch of our football club to all stakeholders on Thursday (tomorrow) at Esibayeni Lodge, starting at 6pm,” read their press release in part.



The club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Celucolo ‘Dino’ Dlamini, confirmed the launch in the statement yesterday. He went on to cordially invite all the relevant stakeholders who have already received their invites to the function. About three months ago, the club introduced its Management Committee (MC) at Royal Swazi Spa in Ezulwini where it was said they would soon launch the team.



The launch was said to be the main event in which the club directors including businessman Sipho Shongwe would be introduced to the public. Matsapha United go to the launch leading in the First Division; with a six-point gap between them and Malanti Chiefs, who are the only side to deny them full points but one.