CAN WANDERERS TUMBLE FIRED-UP TAMBUTI FC?

WANDERERS VS TAMBUTI

MAVUSO SPORTS CENTRE, 8PM



MBABANE – Possibly this current season serves as the best Manzini Wanderers start in a league campaign since winning the first instalment under the MTN banner in the 2002/03 season.



The maroon and white giants have finally come out of their shell with scintillating displays but inconsistency, just like the whole lot, has been their major undoing. Still, Wanderers find themselves within the top four brackets with 12 points from eight matches.



It does not make for riveting reading though but shows improvement from league showings that saw them even miss out on the top eight slots.

Tonight they welcome a fired up Tambuti, fresh from a convincing 2-0 win over Manzini Sea Birds.