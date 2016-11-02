CAN WANDERERS TUMBLE FIRED-UP TAMBUTI FC?
WANDERERS VS TAMBUTI
MAVUSO SPORTS CENTRE, 8PM
MBABANE – Possibly this current season serves as the best Manzini Wanderers start in a league campaign since winning the first instalment under the MTN banner in the 2002/03 season.
The maroon and white giants have finally come out of their shell with scintillating displays but inconsistency, just like the whole lot, has been their major undoing. Still, Wanderers find themselves within the top four brackets with 12 points from eight matches.
It does not make for riveting reading though but shows improvement from league showings that saw them even miss out on the top eight slots.
Tonight they welcome a fired up Tambuti, fresh from a convincing 2-0 win over Manzini Sea Birds.
Post your comment
- ‘I AND THOU’
- GOVT APPEALS CJ JUDGMENT
- NTUTHUKO, HLOBI, THABILE MYENI FOR UNISWA SRC
- E250 000 CASH STOLEN AT MHLALENI FILLING STATION
- ‘ASIANS HAVE FRIENDS IN HIGH PLACES’
COLANI VILAKATI on 19/05/2016 07:25:09
GUYS TANKS FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON OUR SOCCER LIFE. I AM IN MBOMBELA MPUMALANGA I JUST READ IT. IT'S GREAT TO HEAR ABOUT THOSE ...
maphalala george on 17/05/2016 10:36:53
If only we had a listening government ngabe akunje. When the whole nation cried foul on their iron ore taken out of the country without ...
Xolani Simphiwe Mkhatshwa on 17/05/2016 10:22:56
I see nothing wrong about being a widow because nobody chooses to be widowed, it just happens unexpectedly. people should just understand. We're on the ...
Xolani Simphiwe Mkhatshwa on 17/05/2016 10:09:04
a deep search should be conducted and the hand of the law should take its course also. I call this carelessness klaar.!
Concerned woman on 17/05/2016 10:08:05
maye kubuhlungu naku lokwentiwa ngulabanye bo make lesiphila nabo, wabikela maphi emaphoyisa lo make lo. akavalelwe nje angaphumi
Comments (0 posted):