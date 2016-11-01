‘RUBBER’ GETS VICTOR’S PRAISE

MBABANE – Taking a team that just got relegated and bringing it back to where it belongs in no time is forever a big challenge and not many people can risk it.



Those were the words of PLS Chairman Victor ‘Maradona’ Gamedze during yesterday’s press conference involving his Executive Committee with Mbabane Highlanders’ leadership – the patrons and outgoing Managing Director Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane at Sigwaca House.



Gamedze was praising Simelane for taking the challenge and standing up to it until now; when a new person must take over.

“We, as the PLS, appreciate the work you have done in bringing the club back to the Premier League, especially because it’s not an easy thing and not one person can just do that but you took the challenge to revive Highlanders,” Gamedze said.

He said whoever the club’s patrons would get to lead them as the new director must continue where Simelane left off but be clear that it takes a good financial muscle to run a big team as this one and also get results.



“No MD is bigger than this club but Highlanders will always be bigger than them and if you take over as MD, the money must be there and also have the interests of the club at heart. Fans always want results or they will then misbehave so quality players will be essential,” he said.

He appealed that not one person, even the media, must disrupt the team as it searches for a new leader as that would then give them unnecessary pressure to make rush decisions.