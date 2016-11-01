SEA BIRDS, TROUBLED HIGHLANDERS GAME CALLED OFF

MBABANE – For the second time running, troubled Mbabane Highlanders will not have any action in the midweek fixtures as the PLS has stopped their clash with Manzini Sea Birds tonight.



The two teams were to play at 8pm at Somhlolo National Stadium after another encounter pitting Red Lions against Mbabane Swallows at 6pm. However, only one game will now take place, which is the earlier one.

“The PLS Executive Committee in its bid to assist Highlanders through the problems they currently have, has stopped their games including tomorrow’s (today) fixture against Sea Birds until further notice,” PLS Chairman Victor ‘Maradona’ Gamedze said yesterday in a press conference at Sigwaca House.



He said it was clear to all and sundry they were not ready to play at the moment so they need the time to try and reorganise themselves.

“Not one million cash can bring in any quality player right now but let’s all give them the respect they deserve as the face of football in the country. They’re not ready to play tomorrow (today) and we cancelled their game,” he said.



Questioned how long the break for them would take, he said the office of the organisation’s Chief Operations Officer (COO) Pat Vilakati would give direction in due course but it could be this weekend should they be ready.