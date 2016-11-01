SEA BIRDS LIKE AN OLD CAR – COACH

BIG BEND – Strugglers, Manzini Sea Birds coach Gcina Dlamini has noted his charges are yet to gel in the MTN Premier League.



Reacting to the 0-2 loss to Tambuti during Saturday’s showdown at Mayaluka Stadium in Big Bend, Dlamini said the team played poorly on the day, conceding that Tambuti deserved all the points. “We had a poor game.

“Things are just not falling into place. The team played in patches. It’s like an old car; the engine starts but the vehicle fails to move,” said Dlamini.



The result kept the Manzini- based ensemble at the foot of the table with five points in eight matches.

The coach, who stepped into the shoes of Van Rooyen Magagula, who left to join National First Division side Hub Sundowns, remained optimistic that his outfit would eventually turn the corner, saying focus was on tomorrow’s clash against Mbabane Highlanders at Somhlolo National Stadium at 8pm.



Meanwhile, the coach said Colani Dlamini, who was rushed to Good Shepherd Hospital after colliding with Tambuti defender Siboniso Ndzabandzaba, sustained a fracture during the incident.