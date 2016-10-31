UNCROWNED CHAMPIONS!



MBABANE – Without even kicking a ball in anger, high-flying Mbabane Swallows were yesterday the bona fide uncrowned First round champions of the MTN League with three games still to play.



The trail-blazing Swallows will take home a sum of E300 000 for their commendable efforts in turning the league into a one-horse canter. The historic feat by the all-conquering ‘Birds’, who have won eight games in a row, was achieved after nearest challengers, armed forces sides Young Buffaloes and Royal Leopard could only play a goalless draw at Somhlolo National Stadium yesterday.



Mathematically, nearest challengers Leopard and Buffaloes can only finish with 22 points if they were to win the three remaining games – two points behind the current Swallows tally.



With an unassailable 24 points and a massive goal difference of 15 goals, Swallows will still be crowned champions of the first round even if they were to lose all the three remaining games.

The swashbuckling capital city glamour side are set to play Red Lions tomorrow night, unpredictable Tambuti FC and Midas City in the three remaining games.



Swallows have not only won all eight games played so far but have also kept five consecutive clean sheets while scoring the highest number of goals (18) and conceding the least (3).

The rip-roaring Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati coached side last conceded a goal on August 7,which was scored by Royal Leopard winger, Bonginkhosi ‘Manyovu’ Dlamini in a smothering 4-1 victory.

