NDEBELE DENIES ‘WESLIANS’ 2ND SPOT





Midas City…..................................1

Ndebele 79th

Wanderers….................................1

Taribo 16th



LOBAMBA – Zimbabwean midfielder Hloniphani Ndebele came off the bench for Midas Mbabane City not only to earn them a point but also deprive his former team, Manzini Wanderers the chance to go second after a 1-all draw.



This was during a closely contested MTN Premier League encounter yesterday at the Somhlolo National Stadium. After an end to end match, City finished strongly in the second half and deserved the point.



Ndebele who also had his best days in the local game in Mbabane Highlanders’ colours, came on for Mancoba Maseko with about 25 minutes remaining but after having one fierce free kick from outside the box miss the target by inches and another blocked for a corner, he was spot-on in the 79th minute with a diving header in the six area box that beat Wanderers keeper Mbongeni Motsa to the far top corner.



This happened when Wanderers had appeared to have concluded the maximum points and were making suspect substitutions especially in Tawana Chikore in the midfield, which allowed City to take control and winning was also possible for the capital city minnows.

However, the goal by Mfanafuthi ‘Taribo’ Bhembe early in the 16th could not be surpassed, which saw the match finish level.



Bhembe, who had one of his best games, was phenomenal to beat the City keeper Mayibongwe Mkhabela with the softest of touches with his forehead and score after an Aladeon Kola cross.