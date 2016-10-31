RSP SHOOT TO THE TOP

MZIMPOFU – Shottists from Royal Swaziland Police (RSP) have maintained their proficiency after firing to the top in the Army Commander Shooting tournament.



At least E7 000 was up for grabs in the tournament, which saw the police outfit that was inspired by the award-winning Nhlanhla Sithole, teaming up to fire an unmatched overall score of 929.



Sithole scored an impressive 240 out 250 while his teammates Dumisa Bhembe, Bongani Sihlongonyane, Josefa Bhembe and Sandile Simelane also made a notable contribution to the ‘golden’ result during Saturday’s event at Mzimpofu Shooting Range outside Manzini.



Ranking second on 907 was also a RSP team made up of shining female shottist Jabu Vilane, Phinda Mlambo and Nhlanhla Thomo, among others. Samanisi Ngwenya, Mlondi Dlamini, Mdumezulu Magongo, Apollo Ngwenya and Sabelo Tsabedze steered Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force (USDF) to the podium, ranking third.



Meanwhile, Sithole, who is unmoved on the podium’s highest point was the champion again in the men individual category.

Msizi Dludlu was the female winner after shooting to the top with a 225 score.

“The trick is mastering the basics. We work as a team even during training and share tips,” Sithole said.



Dludlu, on the other hand, encouraged women to embrace the sport, stressing that it was important to master gun handling skills.

Guests who included army commander representative Brigadier General Vusimango Dlamini, lauded the competitors for their adeptness.

“The standard is very high as scores that are below 200 hardly win medals these days,” said Dlamini.



