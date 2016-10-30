AYANDA SHINES IN 6-HOUR SHUKUSHUKUMA AEROBICS

(At Correctional Services)



MATSAPHA – Royal Swaziland Police (RSP) tennis player Ayanda Shabangu stole the show during the Team Correctional Shukushukuma Aerobathon.



He won both the males Hilo and box in the event attended by over 100 participants at the Correctional Services hall, Matsapha. Team Correctional hosted the event in conjunction with the Swaziland National Sports and Recreation Council (SNSRC) in their campaign of promoting Shukuma Swaziland. Shabangu said he was feeling great about his achievement as he had been working hard at training.



“It is good to win and it gives one confidence. I will continue to work hard and hope next year I will also defend my titles,” he said. The six-hour aerobathon was attended by among others RSP Assistant Commissioner Vusi Masuku, Correctional Services Sports Coordinator Dan Mavuso and SNSRC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Darius Dlomo. Other winners on the day included Ncobile Sithole, Nobuhle Mabuza, Winile Radebe, Simphiwe Lushaba, Phathisizwe Mkhonta and Bhanyaza Jele to mention a few.

Correctional Services Sports Coordinator Dan Mavuso said they were celebrating their third anniversary and the event was growing with each passing year. “I would like to first thank our sponsors, Aurelia Accessories and Logico, for partnering with us. Their contribution made a difference in the success of the event,” he said. Mavuso said they were promoting health and fitness among Swazis by hosting events of this nature. He said next year they would host a bigger and better event.