THUBENHLE BEATS BROTHER IN FINALS

(At Kwaluseni courts)



MATSAPHA – Thubenhle Maziya beat his brother Thuthukani in a family affair final of the Under-18 Swaziland Building Society Juniors tournament yesterday.



Under the scorching sun, Thubenhle won 7-5, 6-4 and 5-7 to snatch the first prize and a trophy. Thubenhle, who is 17 years old, got the better of his younger brother from the first set.

He dedicated his victory to hard work and commitment to his game.



“It was tough. He never gave me time to relax and I had to work hard for the trophy. I’m happy with my performance and I will continue to work as there are more tournaments coming,” he said.



The 16-year-old Thuthukani said he was unlucky to lose the finals to his brother.

“He played well as I was also all out to snatch the first prize but he got lucky and I was unlucky,” he said.

The semi-finals and finals of the SBS tournament was a continuation of the tournament that was played last month.

The tournament was abandoned with the semi-finals and finals remaining due to rains. In the Under-14 boys, Hayden Loffler beat Khayalethu Dlamini 6-0, 6-0 to win the trophy.



In the girls Under-18 finals, Ziyanda Dlamini shocked Tandzile Dlamini 6-1, 6-2 to be crowned the champion, while Luching was the winner in the Under-12 girls after beating Nonqaba Mkhaliphi 6-1, 6-1 in the finals.