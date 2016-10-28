PATRONS TAKE OVER

MBABANE – Expecting things to normalise at Mbabane Highlanders at this stage is like attempting to fit a square peg into a round hole.



Following the resignation of team Managing Director, Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane, the side’s patrons have since taken over the team. They met Simelane, the resigned MC and players late last night to map a way forward, especially with an MTN league game coming up on Tuesday night against Manzini Sea Birds. Simelane resigned on Wednesday night as Highlanders Managing Director (MD) just three years into his initial five-year contract following attacks by a section of the team’s fans after the 0-3 loss to Royal Leopard at Somhlolo National Stadium last Sunday.



Chairman of the elders’ body, Isaac Shabangu, said the team was in a search for a new MD and in the interim, the patrons will take care of everything. A five-member task team of patrons made up of Shabangu, former Chairman Charles ‘Ace’ Jele, Zweli Jele, and former Management Committee Chairman, Musa Masuku, among others, was endorsed to be at the forefront.



Other well known members of the structure include Member of Parliament (MP) Marwick Khumalo, former Chairman, Senator Moi Moi Masilela, and Cleopas Dlamini, among others.

Shabangu said what they sought from Simelane, among other things, in their meeting was the team’s monthly budget which includes the players and coaches’ contracts; club house rent details, camp and training fees.

“The team is back with the patrons and while we search for the next man for the job. The structure will take care of the team’s activities,” Shabangu said.



He added that the search for the new man was anticipated to be finalised by January or even before if the suitable candidate would be found earlier.

Before last night meeting, BPL offices at Sidvwashini outside Mbabane were a hive of activity. Players crammed the venue as they wanted clarity from the resigned management on the way forward. After lengthy deliberations it was felt the patrons should give direction, with some players insisting their safety at stadia was still not guaranteed. They suggested that the fans be allowed to forward their preferred MD as unrest was highly likely if the results would not go in the team’s favour.



“We’ve personal agreements with the resigned MD and we prefer a proper handover to at least a sole director who can agree to inherit all the personal terms.

“We think an urgent meeting, where the supporters will bring their preferred MD is the perfect way forward,” said one of the players.

By 9:20pm last night the meeting held around the capital city was still underway. It had started around 5pm.