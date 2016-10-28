G. MAMBA’S CIVIL, PHINDA SUSPENDED

MBABANE – Green Mamba will be minus three key players when they visit Red Lions tonight.



Speedy wingers Phumlani Ngwenya and Civil Matsebula, as well as midfielder, Phinda Ginindza, have been suspended for tonight’s MTN Premier League showdown as they have been nabbed by three yellow cards. They will miss one match as per the dictates of Article 6.2 of the MTN Premier League Rules and Regulations.



The green and white ensemble are desperate to put behind them a nightmarish start to the new campaign. In seven outings, they have won only once. They are on six points and are a place above the drop zone on better goal difference. Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) COO, Pat Vilakati, confirmed the suspensions yesterday. Also sidelined for this weekend’s action is Tambuti midfielder, Gabriel Goshen. He will watch his side’s home match against Manzini Sea Birds at Mayaluka Stadium in Big Bend tomorrow from the stands.



Mngadi Magagula from Sikhalo Se-Africa was confirmed as the only player on ice in the National First Division. His team visit Mbabane Citizens at the Prince of Wales Ground tomorrow.