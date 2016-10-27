‘BULL’ FACE SEA BIRDS ON TUESDAY NIGHT

MBABANE – The MTN Premier League action continues mid next week.



Mbabane rivals Highlanders and Swallows will both be hosted by Red Lions and Manzini Sea Birds, respectively on Tuesday at Somhlolo National Stadium.



Red Lions will face log leaders Mbabane Swallows at 6pm and the last game is between Manzini Sea Birds and Mbabane Highlanders.

According to the fixtures released by the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) Chief Operations Officer (COO) Pat Vilakati, four games will be played on Wednesday with doubles headers scheduled for Somhlolo National Stadium and Mavuso Sports Centre.



At Somhlolo National Stadium, Midas City and Young Buffaloes will host Green Mamba and Moneni Pirates at 6pm and 8pm, respectively, while Manzini Sundowns face Royal Leopard with Manzini Wanderers hosting Tambuti.



Mbabane Swallows, who are yet to lose a match, look set to finish the first round at the summit of the log and get the E300 000 carrot for finishing first in the first round of the league.

They lead with 21 points, followed by Young Buffaloes with 12 points.