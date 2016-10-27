HIGHLANDERS PLAYERS SAD TO SEE ‘RUBBER’ LEAVE

MBABANE – In what was maybe their last encounter with boss Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane, Mbabane Highlanders players have slammed the team’s supporters’ behaviour and have been left saddened to see him leave.



A bunch of the team players, who included vice captain Sibusiso Dlamini, Mohammed Sabella, Thokozani Khanyile, Celani Shongwe, Baimba Kamara and Mphucuko Dlamini, among others, converged at the BPL Telecommunications offices last night as Simelane announced he was quitting the team.



The players have stopped training following last Sunday’s hooliganism acts by a section of their supporters following a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Royal Leopard, with the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) forced to postpone the team’s weekend MTN League clash against Moneni Pirates amid the turmoil.



Speaking on behalf of the players, vice captain Sibusiso said Simelane was more than a boss but a father to them. He said the man who helped Highlanders regain Premier League status always listened to their concerns, even personal stuff and was always willing to help.



“If I was in his situation, personally I would have done the same thing and quit, especially after Sunday’s scenario. It is sad to see our boss having had to be escorted out by police, especially knowing that this person pays my salary at the end of the month. As players, we fear for our safety and there was totally no respect from the fans,” the defender said.



He said it was bad to lose him but as players, they understand he has a life after soccer.

“Imagine that his family, especially his wife had to see him being escorted out on the newspapers. It is distasteful as a family man and to his image as a businessman,” he said.