MORE TEAMS FOR SWAZI NETBALL CHAMPS

MBABANE – More visiting teams are said to be eyeing a spot in next weekend’s Swaziland Netball Championship.

country will host the invitational tournament featuring Botswana and South Africa netball sides at the OlympAfrica in Lobamba as well as Ma

Thevuso Sports Centre between November 5 and the following day. The slogan of the festivities is ‘The Storm is coming.’



A team styled Swaneville Young Stars, from the neighbouring country, is also said to be eager to make a stop at the selected venues in pursuit of silverware.



Black Eagles are one of South Africa’s teams that have already confirmed their participation in the 12-team tournament. “We’re still waiting for their (Young Stars’) confirmation,” said tournament organiser, Themba Dlamini. With about 10 days left before the champions, Dlamini said preparations were at an advanced stage, assuring spectators they were guaranteed an eventful tournament. “Currently, we’re in talks with potential sponsors. Anyone willing to come on board can dial 7606 5526,” said Dlamini.



Local teams that will take to the netball courts include heavyweights Royal Swaziland Police and Correctional, as well as the equally competitive quartet of Buhleni, Manzini Ladies, Nhlangano Ladies and Mbabane Raiders.

There are individual prizes for the best shooter, defender and the last player standing.