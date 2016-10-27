MALANTI CHIEFS’ GONDWE LEADS FIRST DIVISION SCORERS

MBABANE – Malanti Chiefs international striker Gumezgan Gondwe is a goal harvester.



The Zimbabwean player has scored six goals after seven matches in the MTN National First Division League. His scoring prowess has assisted Malanti Chiefs to be second on the log with 15 points while Matsapha United are at the summit with 19 points. Coming second is Bad Boys’ Sanele Mdziniso, who has found the back of the net four times.

Matsapha United’s trio of former Manzini Wanderers striker Sidumo Shongwe, former Mbabane Highlanders Vusumuzi Zungu and Mike Dombo have scored three goals apiece and they are joined by Vovovo FC’s Banele Mkhabela. Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) Chief Operations Officer Pat Vilakati released the top goalscorers list yesterday.



The First Division League games continue this weekend with Matsapha United hosting Vovovo tomorrow at Mavuso Sports Centre; kick-off, 6:30pm.

Malanti Chiefs will face Hlatikhulu Tycoons on Saturday in double-header at Prince of Wales Sports Ground at 3:30pm. Mbabane Citizen will kick-off the day with Sikhalo SeAfrika at 1:30pm.