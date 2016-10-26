HIGHLANDERS PLAYERS IN PIRATES GAME BOYCOTT

MBABANE – When the tail seeks to wag the dog, things usually turn ugly and that proves true for Mbabane Highlanders as their players have shunned training and have said they were not ready to honour their MTN Premier League tie against Moneni Pirates.



All this, the club’s officials have said, was because they feared for their own lives.

They had to flex a bit on Monday afternoon but they told the team’s Chairman, Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane, who was attacked by fans last Sunday, that they were also afraid of their supporters.

“We have to try and negotiate with the players to return to training as much as we understand their position. ‘Chocco’ told us their feeling and it’s understandable but we have to talk them out of it,” Simelane confided



He said it was a tough position for everyone at the moment but after meeting with the patrons’ executive yesterday, he believes they will be able to normalise the situation.



“It may be too soon to get the players in the right state of mind this week, which is why we’ve reported the situation to the PLS and requested that they postpone our game against Moneni Pirates so we can work on bringing our house in order,” Simelane explained. It was confirmed that even yesterday, no training session took place but theclub management was out to talk to the players to at least have them back today while the current problems were being dealt with by the relevant structures.



“Among other reasons, the players felt if fans were ready to attack and beat their boss, nothing would stop them suffering the same ordeal too and that makes them from fear the supporters ahead of the Pirates’ match as anything can happen,” Simelane elaborated. Meanwhile, it was confirmed last night that the game against Pirates has been called off, after the PLS released an amended fixture.