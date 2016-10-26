POOL TO MISS OUT ON UGANDA ALL AFRICA CHAMPIONSHIPS

MBABANE – Just when pool was celebrating its first national team since 2008, their dream for the Uganda All Africa Pool Championships looks gloomy.



The new squad was selected less than a fortnight ago after national play-offs and is comprised of 10 players. However, it has been established that the squad may not make the trip next month due to lack of funding.

For the trip to be a success, at least E125 000 is required and games start on November 1- 6.



“We’ve tried to solicit funding for the trip but indications are that we won’t travel to Uganda because of the financial issues,” Billiards Association of Swaziland (BAS) Interim President Muntu Dlamini diplomatically said.

He said for air tickets alone, they would need E94 000, E23 000 for accommodation and E8 000 for transport to and from Johannesburg, South Africa when leaving and returning. Questioned if they had requested for assistance from the Swaziland National Sports and Recreational council (SNSRC), his response was to the affirmative. However, he said the response was negative as the council explained that the current financial standing government was in. He also said the council explained they recognised BAS and the new squad but the timing and government’s financial position meant they could not travel.



“Our national team players already know the response from our meeting with the council as it has just been sent to them,” he explained.

Adding, he said the council only agreed to assist in international friendly games with neighbouring countries like South Africa and Mozambique amongst others in the region. SNSRC’s Communications Officer Dumisani Ntiwane confirmed the latest.



“We can confirm that council has received a grant application from the Swaziland Billiards Association in respect of All Africa Pool Championships to be hosted in Uganda. However, council is presently in the process of reviewing their recognition status, as we have just recently received from them the full complement of required documentation, as dictated by our Recognition of Sports and Recreation Bodies Regulations,” he said.

He explained that support was reserved for fully recognised sport and recreation bodies and is subject to availability of funds.