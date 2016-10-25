‘BULL’ FACE THREE POINTS DEDUCTION

MBABANE – Appearing before the NFAS Disciplinary Committee twice on similar charges of violence and if found guilty in one season can cost a club three points – that is exactly what the more or less 40 unruly Mbabane Highlanders fans have risked their team.



The ‘Bull’ already have a pending fine of E55 000 after being found guilty on charges of unbecoming behaviour during the three derby matches between their club and Mbabane Swallows as the team’s fans blocked their opponent’s cars from entering the stadium as well as their boss and PLS Chairman Victor ‘Maradona’ Gamedze.



Their latest attack on the Highlanders Managing Director Bheki ‘Rubber’ Simelane and his younger brother Mandla on Sunday, after losing 0-3 to Royal Leopard at Somhlolo National Stadium on claims the team would be relegated if he stayed on as boss, might be the cause of that dreaded axe.



The MTN League Rules and Regulations in Article7 (6) state that a double fine and a further three points deduction by the DC is the punishment for flouting rules under this article. If this was to be the case, then Highlanders would take the basement from Manzini Sea Birds in the log table as they would be left with three points from seven games, all because of a minority group in a questionable state of sobriety.

“If a club appears before the DC for a second time on the similar charges of violence and if found guilty, the DC shall double the fine. Further to that, a club shall lose three (3) points,” reads the Article. In the case against Swallows and Gamedze, they were slapped with E55 000 fine in spite of the PLS Executive Committee describing the incidents, including the fans holding Simelane and the players hostage after losing to Swallows, as Force Majeure.