LEOPARD’S LUNGELO TSABEDZE EYES 15 GOALS

MBABANE – MTN Premier reigning top goal scorer and Royal Leopard forward Lungelo ‘Tsabedze eyes to win the top goal scorer award with at least over 15 goals.



Tsabedze who netted 11goals to snatch the award last season added one goal on Sunday against his former club, Mbabane Highlanders to close the gap to goal to leader Mbabane Swallows Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa who had scored five so far.

Tsabedze is one goal behind Ndzinisa with four goals.

“It’s a tough season and as a team we had our set back as we lost two games in a row and missed on of our games last week due to suspension. It is every players dream to win the top goal scorer award and I would like to defend it with at least 15 goals.



“But for now we are working as a team and we want to win all our games and so scoring goals is my bonus but the team had to win,” he said.

The 23-year old twin to Fanelo who is currently out of action due to an injury said they were working hard at training and hope to continue with the good performance that they displayed against Mbabane Highlanders in the 3-0 victory.

Leopard face rivals, Young Buffaloes in the armed forces derby this weekend.