FELIX NETS FIRST AS VITA GOAL

MBABANE – In only his third game for his new employers AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), national team Sihlangu international Felix Badenhorst was on target to record his first league goal.



The former Mbabane Swallows forward netted not only his debut goal in AS Vita colours but also the first of the match before they went on to rout Ndombe FC 5-1.According to media reports in DRC, AS Vita had their best game of the season and Badenhorst is listed as one of the influential stars in the match.



“That Swazi boy is a marvel to watch” was one of the comments on Facebook from the AS Vita fans after he netted the opening goal. With his fellow Swazi international teammates Mthunzi ‘Xavi’ Mkhontfo still on the grandstands, Badenhorst shone for his club and hoisted the country’s flag high.



It was reported he was on the pitch for 70 minutes before he got replaced but the job had already been done.

The score was 4-0 when he was subbed but at full time it was 5-1. Individually, it appears Badenhorst had a great performance and won the hearts of the AS Vita fans.



Had he been lucky enough in his first match, he would have scored a brace but the woodwork twice denied him but they still won the match 3-0 before playing to a goalless draw in the Kinshasa derby with Renaissance and now this win.

However, his comment proved a mammoth task as he kindly asked not to commit himself as much as he could not deny his excitement but he was under strict contractual obligations when it came to making media statements.

For this victory, the player along with all his teammates is entitled to E2100 of win bonuses which is the case with every won match.