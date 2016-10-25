NTIMANE LATEST VICTIM IN INJURY-ROCKED LEOPARD

MBABANE – Royal Leopard have been rocked by series of injuries with the latest victim being left back Sikhumbuzo ‘Chaka’ Ntimane.



The 27-year-old was rushed to the Mbabane Government Hospital during the MTN Premier League game against Mbabane Highlanders at Somhlolo National Stadium on Sunday. Ntimane is suspected to have been elbowed in the face resulting to damage to the left jaw as he was bleeding by the time he was attended to by paramedics.



Ntimane joins the duo of Sicelo Mavimbela, who broke his leg last Sunday, Anesu Gondo, who suffered a knee injury. Ntimane is now a major doubt for the next clash against Young Buffaloes.



The police side, who are third on the MTN League log after the 3-0 victory over Mbabane Highlanders, will welcome back the trio of Zweli ‘Mlilo’ Nxumalo, Barry Steenkamp and Siboniso ‘Rocco’ Malambe from the casualty ward in their next fixture against the army side.

Leopard PRO Frank Hurube said it was an unfortunate situation to have many injuries at this crucial time of the season.



“Thanks to the paramedics, who are always present during the games recently. The player was in pain and he was bleeding profusely from the injury but they were able to administer first aid on him. He was rushed to the Mbabane Government Hospital as he was bleeding but he was not attended to as there was no doctor present by that time,” he said.



Hurube said it was unfortunate that their players were getting serious injuries recently and it was not good for them.

“The game against Mbabane Highlanders was a must-win after suffering two defeats in a row. The players showed great determination and we believe that they will continue to fight hard to defend the title,” he said.



Hurube said before the match they sat down with the players and technical bench and discussed how they could improve the performance after the bad start.

“We are happy that the players and technical bench came to the party and we are now hoping to continue with the positive results,” he said.